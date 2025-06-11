Starbucks is testing a new protein cold foam at 5 locations in the U.S.

Starbucks is piloting a new menu item that will give people a boost of protein with their morning latte.

The coffee chain is testing a new protein cold foam at five locations across the U.S., CNN reported. The foam is banana-flavored and paired with the coffee chain's iced latte beverage, a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed with CBS MoneyWatch.

Protein drinks and snacks have ballooned in popularity in recent years — a trend celebrities like Khloé Kardashian are looking to cash in on with products like Khloud, a protein popcorn. Protein shakes are now a $6 billion sector, according to Beverage Digest.

Starbuck's foray into protein beverages is part of a larger push to reimagine its menu. The company on its website says it is piloting new products at select U.S. locations known as the Starting Five. Current products being tested include a Strato Frappuccino and croissants baked in-store. The company says it will test these food and beverage options through its Starting Five program before launching them at the national level.

To make way for new menu items, Starbucks will pare down its food and beverage offerings by 30% by the end of Fiscal Year 2025.

"By simplifying our menu, we're helping to create a more intentional, thoughtful experience for our customers — one where every drink is handcrafted with precision and care," the company posted online.

The menu redesign comes at a time of financial tumult for the coffee chain. Sales remained relatively flat through 2024 and the start of 2025. "Our results do not reflect the strength of our brand," said Rachel Ruggeri, chief financial officer in the company's 2024 Fiscal Year results.

In an effort to boost sales and lure people back to its retail locations, CEO Brian Niccol unveiled the "Back to Starbucks" restructuring plan in September 2024. The ongoing initiative involves a series of upgrades to its operations and appearance — such as a new dress code for baristas that highlights the the coffee chain's "iconic green apron."