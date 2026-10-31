Shooting at Spirit Halloween store in California kills 1, injures 6

A shooting in California at a store selling costumes and decor on the eve of Halloween has left one person dead and six injured, police said.

Gunfire rang out inside Spirit Halloween, a store at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield late Friday, the Fairfield Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

All seven victims had gunshot wounds, including the person who died, the statement said. Fairfield police said they are still working to identify the deceased victim. The remaining victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, and at least three people were in critical condition.

The statement posted around midnight early Saturday said that detectives were investigating and speaking with witnesses to try to identify a suspect.

"This is still a very active crime scene. Detectives are speaking with witnesses and diligently working to identify the suspect responsible for this horrific shooting," the statement said.

Fairfield is about 37 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Police in Michigan reported a shooting at a retail store late Friday afternoon between two 21-year-old males. CBS News Detroit reported the shooting took place in a Spirit Halloween store in Madison Heights, and the victim died from his injuries. The alleged shooter is in the hospital, police said.