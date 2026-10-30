Fairfield police working shooting incident at Solano Town Center
Fairfield police are working a shooting incident at the Solano Town Center shopping mall, officials said Friday night.
No other details were immediately available about the incident, but there will be a press conference tonight, police said. Fairfield Mayor Rick Vaccaro said it was a shooting at the mall, but did not know how many people had been injured.
This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.