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Fairfield police working shooting incident at Solano Town Center

By Coleman Petit

/ CBS Sacramento

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Fairfield police are working a shooting incident at the Solano Town Center shopping mall, officials said Friday night.

No other details were immediately available about the incident, but there will be a press conference tonight, police said. Fairfield Mayor Rick Vaccaro said it was a shooting at the mall, but did not know how many people had been injured.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

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