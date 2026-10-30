One person shot inside Spirit Halloween store in Madison Heights

Madison Heights police are investigating after one person was shot inside a Spirit Halloween store on Friday.

The incident happened sometime after 2 p.m. Police say two men in their 20s were involved in an altercation, and one of the men shot the other. Police say the shooter then got into an altercation with the victim's family.

Both the alleged shooter and victim were transported to different hospitals. It is unclear how the alleged shooter was injured. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say they are looking into whether the men knew each other.

"We want people to use the gun safety that they've been taught as much as possible. We're still determining if this person was legally allowed to carry the gun, whether they had any firearms training," said Police Chief Brent Lemerise. "In situations like this, we want to make sure that people aren't using the most precaution they can."

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

Cassandra Lainer says she was inside the store with her daughter when she heard shots near the checkout area.

"It came from the front of the store; we was in the middle, and the shots came from the front. What was running through my mind was how to get up out of there to get home," Lainer said.

Lemerise says it's important for people to be aware of their surroundings.

"Make sure that you move away from the area that the gunshots are located, pick up the phone, and dial 911. Let us know what's going on, and the dispatcher will give you information on what to do from that point moving forward," he said.