Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Jacksonville after battery fire in overhead bin

A battery fire in an overhead bin forced a Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando, Florida, to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. One person suffered minor injuries, according to the airline.

Spirit Airlines Flight No. 259 — headed from Dallas to Orlando — landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport at about 2 p.m. EST after the crew reported a battery fire which had sparked in an overhead bin, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CBS News.

One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to CBS News. It was unclear if the injured person was a passenger or crew member.

"The plane landed at JAX and taxied to the terminal without incident," Spirit Airlines said in a statement. "We are arranging alternate transportation for our guests from Jacksonville to Orlando."

Photos and videos posted to social media by passengers shows smoke filling up the aisles and firefighters responding.

@SpiritAirlines stuck in jacksonville cause someone’s battery ack exploded on the plane. Hope i get to take my kids to Disneyworld soon pic.twitter.com/Ktq9bdyp6b — Joseph Fleck (@nottajshow) March 1, 2023

There were a total of 170 passengers and nine crew members on board the flight, Spirit said.

The FAA is investigating the incident.