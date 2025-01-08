Special counsel's Trump report should be partially released, Justice Department tells appeals court

Washington — The Justice Department urged a federal appeals court in Atlanta on Wednesday to clear the way for the release of a portion of special counsel Jack Smith's report detailing his investigations into President-elect Donald Trump.

In court documents filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, the government wrote that Attorney General Merrick Garland has determined not to release the volume of Smith's report that deals with the classified documents case, so long as criminal proceedings involving co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira are pending.

Garland does, however, plan to submit to Congress and the public the first volume of Smith's report, which relates to his investigation and prosecution of Trump stemming from the 2020 presidential election.

"Because the Attorney General has determined not to release to the public Volume Two of the Final Report to the public while defendants' case remains pending—the volume that concerns the proceedings against defendants—an injunction is unnecessary," prosecutors wrote.

The filing responded to an effort by Trump's former co-defendants, aide Nauta and former Mar-a-Lago employee de Oliveria, to stop the report's release. They argued their cases would be prejudiced by the release of the special counsel's report as the appeals of their cases continue.

Defense attorneys earlier this week simultaneously asked the appeals court and Judge Aileen Cannon, who oversaw and dismissed the Trump classified documents case, to block Smith and Garland from publicly releasing a summary of the special counsel's findings. Cannon issued an order on Tuesday, temporarily enjoining the Justice Department from publishing the report until the 11th Circuit decides the matter.

The ongoing litigation is part of a bid by Trump and his allies to prevent federal prosecutors from releasing the contents of Smith's report. Smith revealed he has prepared a two-volume report to present to the attorney general. Garland has pledged to release to the public all special counsel reports completed under his tenure and has so far stood by that promise, including after an investigation related to President Biden's handling of classified records.

Smith led two now-defunct investigations into the president-elect, one tied to his alleged efforts to resist the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and another based on accusations that Trump unlawfully retained sensitive government records after he left office in 2021. The probes resulted in criminal indictments against Trump, which have since been dismissed. Trump initially pleaded not guilty and denied all wrongdoing.

Trump's attorneys urged Garland to remove Smith from his position and put a stop to the report's release, according to a letter included in court documents on Monday.

"Because Smith has proposed an unlawful course of action, you must countermand his plan and remove him promptly. If Smith is not removed, then the handling of his report should be deferred to President Trump's incoming attorney general, consistent with the expressed will of the People," Trump's attorneys wrote.

In the classified documents case, Trump was charged alongside Nauta and de Oliveira in an alleged scheme to obstruct the federal probe. Both men pleaded not guilty.

Smith ultimately dropped his bids to prosecute Trump, citing Justice Department rules that forbid the prosecution of a sitting president. But he opted to continue with an appeal of Cannon's decision to dismiss the case against Nauta and de Oliveira to overturn the finding that the special counsel was unlawfully appointed.

The defendants, as a result, sought to stop the release as the case proceeded.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Trump slammed Smith as a "bad guy" and complimented Cannon, whom he appointed to the federal bench during his first term, as a "brilliant judge."