Don't put any money into gold in the final weeks of 2025 without a clear strategy in place. anon-tae/Getty Images

Taking a strategic approach to any investment is always critical. Getting started too early or too late could prove to be financially devastating. And the right management of your investments, even in a steady economic climate, is critical to establishing long-term success. But when it comes to alternative assets, like precious metals, it's arguably even more important to take the right approach. And that's especially true for a gold investment now, in the final weeks of 2025.

The price of gold has surged this year, breaking so many price records that even savvy, veteran investors would be forgiven for losing track. And this trajectory could easily continue into 2026, meaning that those who have yet to get invested in the metal should consider taking action now, before they find themselves priced out of the market entirely. But what are the smart moves to make this December that can better ensure gold investing success? Below, we'll detail three moves to know before buying in.

Start by reviewing your top gold investing options here.

3 smart gold investing moves to make before 2026

By making these gold moves now, in the final days of 2025, investors can better position themselves for success both in the new year and potentially in the years ahead, too:

Determine a realistic budget

At more than $4,200 per ounce right now, buying gold in that amount or something close to it isn't realistic for many investors. But that doesn't mean it isn't worth doing at all.

Investors will just need to determine a realistic budget that will allow them to incorporate gold into their portfolios – and stick with it. That may mean dollar-cost averaging, in which you invest in the metal at the same price point at routine intervals regardless of where the price of gold stands during those periods. Or it may simply mean investing in fractional gold less than the conventional one-ounce measurement. But you won't know which approach works best until you first determine a budget that will both allow you to benefit from the features that gold offers without sacrificing any financial security at the same time.

Learn more about the price of gold online now.

Understand which type is right for you

There's a wide variety of gold investment types to explore, and likely only one or two that are appropriate for your budget and investment goals. Take the time now, then, to determine which types are right for you. That could mean foregoing a gold ETF and pursuing a gold IRA instead or it could mean the opposite. Maybe gold stocks are too risky, but gold bars and coins are a better fit. With so many options to choose from and the level of investor knowledge different for each, it's worth taking the time to understand which types fit your portfolio as well as which ones clearly do not.

Get invested for the right reasons

With the price of gold constantly rising, it can be tempting to invest in gold with the hope of turning a quick profit. And that's certainly more possible now than it was in the gold climate of a few years ago. But if you're going to take action now, before the price surges any further in 2026, make sure you're doing it for the right reasons. Gold as a portfolio diversification tool makes sense, as does a hedge against still sticky inflation. With concerns over unemployment and stock market uncertainty, gold can help there, too, as it tends to keep its value and often even rises during market instability. But don't rush into the investment without having strong supporting reasons for acting. If you don't have those, then it may be worth delaying until you do.

The bottom line

Gold can play a critical role in a diversified portfolio and can be a key component that drives your investing success in 2026, if you make the right moves now, in the final days of the year. By investing with a realistic budget, understanding which gold types are a fit for you (and which aren't), and getting invested for the right, financially safe reasons, you can boost your chances of long-term gold investing success. And, if you ultimately decide that gold isn't right for you, based on recent price performance, you may be able to cash out relatively quickly for a profit, making this investment choice now a rare win-win.