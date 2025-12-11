Skydiver dangles from plane midair after parachute mishap in Australia, video shows

What was meant to be a highlight of an Australian air show —16 skydivers in formation, jumping from 15,000 feet — went terribly wrong just as the cameraman and first skydiver stepped out of the door over Tully Airport in Far North Queensland.

A reserve parachute deployed by mistake, knocking the camera operator into free fall and flinging the skydiver into the plane's stabilizer on the wing.

Dramatic video of the Sept. 20 incident was released Thursday by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau. In its final report, the agency found the handle on the reserve parachute snagged on the airplane's wing flap, causing it to deploy.

While dangling below the Cessna, the skydiver used a hook knife to saw through the lines of the reserve chute one by one, until it finally broke free. But there was another tense moment after the main parachute got tangled with the remnants of the reserve canopy.

The parachutist was able to untangle the lines and gain control, before landing safely on the ground with only minor injuries, according to the ATSB. The Cessna's left horizontal stabilizer was also damaged, but ultimately landed safely.

In a statement, ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said the incident should serve as a reminder for skydivers to be mindful of their handles, especially when exiting an aircraft.

"Carrying a hook knife — although it is not a regulatory requirement — could be lifesaving in the event of a premature reserve parachute deployment," Mitchell said.