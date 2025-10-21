We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The price of silver just dropped, offering investors an affordable entry price point compared to recent highs. Getty Images/iStockphoto

It may not have been by much, but compared to performance in recent weeks, it was noticeable.

The price of silver is declining this week, albeit by a small amount. Priced at $49.33 per troy ounce as of October 21, according to American Hartford Gold, silver is down around 9% just from last week, when it was priced at $54.24 for the same weight. And while that may not be much of a difference on paper, it's a material one for investors who have yet to get started with the metal, especially considering the approximate 76% year-to-date growth the metal has experienced just in 2025.

At the same time, silver is an alternative asset that may require a more strategic approach than investors would take with stocks or bonds. So this drop in the price needs to be exploited carefully. And then starts with understanding why now could be a smart time to buy in. Below, we'll detail three reasons supporting action from investors.

As silver's price drops, should investors buy in now?

Here are three timely reasons why now could be a smart time to invest in silver:

Price drops often come before the next surge

Waiting for the price of any asset to fall further before investing is always a risky move, but it's arguably more so when considering precious metals like silver. Price drops here often come right before the next surge, as can be seen from a quick glance at the silver price chart over the past five years.

For context, in late October 2024, silver was priced around $34 an ounce, illustrating the slow but unmistakable rise in price. Take advantage of this dip, then, while you can. If history is a reliable indicator, it won't last much longer.

It's the cheap alternative to gold

If you think the price of silver has risen lately, take a look at the price of gold. The shiny yellow metal has broken numerous price records over the past two years, approximately, surpassing $3,000 per ounce and $4,000 per ounce thresholds with relative ease, just in recent months. There's even real potential for it to hit the $5,000 per ounce mark in the months ahead, should certain market conditions be met.

Against this backdrop, then, silver is the cheap alternative as it can be purchased in bulk at a fraction of the cost. And you'll still get many of the same protections gold offers, just at a much lower entry price point.

Your portfolio still needs protecting

While inflation is markedly lower than it was in recent years, it actually ticked up again over the summer and, thus, everyday expenses are still elevated. This not only erodes the purchasing power of the dollar, but it can and will impact your portfolio. Gold can help hedge against inflation, thanks to its consistent value during inflationary periods, and it's a good way to diversify your portfolio because of this feature, too.

But silver functions the same way, and it can offer similar benefits. And you likely still need those now, particularly now as the ongoing government shutdown reverberates throughout the country. In a different economy, you may be able to pivot out of the precious metal space entirely. But this isn't that economy.

The bottom line

A silver price drop, even by approximately 10%, should be taken advantage of by prospective investors. Considering the high likelihood that the price drop is temporary, the reality that silver is a cheap alternative to gold (with many of the same benefits), and the ongoing need for portfolio protectors in today's evolving economic climate, many should take the time to get started with the metal now. Just be sure to do so carefully, limiting your precious metal portion of your portfolio (including gold) to a maximum of 10% to avoid crowding out other, income-producing assets at the same time.