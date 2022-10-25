We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Millions of Americans have pets but only a small portion have pet insurance. Getty Images

Pet insurance offers owners a unique opportunity to protect both their pet and their bank account.

For a minimal charge each month (cheaper if paid annually or if discounted) owners can rest easy knowing that their furry friends have medical care should they need it. And they can focus on other financial concerns knowing that the insurance will alleviate any major medical expenses they encounter.

The benefits of pet insurance are multiple and significant and yet many Americans don't have this form of insurance.

Around 4.4 million pets were insured in North America in 2021, according to North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) data. Compare that to the 70% of U.S. households that have a pet (according to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey by the American Pet Products Association) and you can quickly see the gap between the insured and uninsured.

If you think you would benefit from having pet insurance, then contact a professional today. They can start you with a free quote so you know exactly what to expect.

3 signs you need pet insurance

Here are three signs you need pet insurance.

You're a new owner

Pet insurance, like life insurance for humans, favors the young. Accordingly, the best time to get a low pet insurance rate is when your puppy or kitten is still young. Pet insurance will be much easier to get at a reasonable cost before any medical conditions appear.

If any medical emergencies or conditions develop in the future the insurance will likely cover them (since you'll be grandfathered in). And the cost won't break the bank because, at such a young age, the animal is healthy and free of major medical ailments (the savings will be reflected in your premium).

If you're a new pet owner then act today and snag the lowest rate possible.

You have a dog

If you're a dog lover then you're probably already well acquainted with the fact that they have more health issues than cats. They also generally don't live as long.

Dogs, for a variety of reasons, have more health issues to deal with than cats. Owners should expect to pay more for care since they'll need visits, procedures and medicine more often.

This is why pet insurance for dog owners in particular makes sense. By signing up with a provider now (or when the dog is a puppy as mentioned above) owners can help reduce the financial burden their dog's medical care will inevitably cause.

You have a breed predisposed to medical issues

Select animal breeds have known health issues.

A German Shepherd is more likely to need a medical procedure for hip dysplasia than most other breeds. English bulldogs, Frenchies and many other "flat-faced" dogs are prone to suffer from Brachycephalic Airway Obstruction Syndrome (BAOS). Persian cats, meanwhile, are known to develop seeing issues such as cherry eye.

If you know that your breed is prone to one or more health issues then you should insure them now before these issues arise. It's always better to be safe than sorry, particularly when it comes to pet insurance. That's because pet insurance providers can discriminate against dogs and cats with pre-existing conditions and refuse coverage.

But if owners act now, before these conditions become permanent, they could get both coverage and (potentially) a lower rate.

Speak with a pet insurance expert now who can give you an exact quote based on your pet type, age and breed.

The bottom line

There aren't many drawbacks to getting pet insurance. You can even tailor your policy so that it provides coverage for only what your pet needs (your vet can help with this). But do your research and shop around (you can use the table below). And if you fall into one more of the above categories consider getting insured now.