3 dead, 7 injured in shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

3 killed, several injured at West Philadelphia shooting, police say 3 killed, several injured at West Philadelphia shooting, police say 01:00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people died and seven others were injured in a shooting at a large gathering early Sunday morning in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia, police said.

Police responded to a call about gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Alden Street.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other men died at local hospitals, according to police.

Police said there appear to be multiple shooters.

Several cars were also struck by gunfire, police said.

Police recovered one gun from the scene, and homicide detectives are investigating; they don't have much information on the shooters, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.