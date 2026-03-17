Shigeaki Mori, Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor who was embraced by Obama, dies at 88

Shigeaki Mori, a Japanese atomic bomb survivor in Hiroshima and a historian but best known for a big hug he was given by then U.S. President Barack Obama during his historic visit to the city a decade ago, has died. He was 88.

Born in 1937, Mori was 8 years old when he survived the Aug. 6, 1945 U.S. attack. He was just one and a half miles away from the blast. About 30 years later, he learned a little known fact — that American prisoners of war held in Japan were among those killed by the atomic bomb dropped by their own country.

Working as a full-time company employee, Mori researched U.S. and Japanese official documents and tracked down 12 American POWs. He wrote letters to their bereaved families in the U.S. who didn't know how their loved ones had died.

The U.S. atomic attack on Hiroshima instantly destroyed the city and killed tens of thousands. The death toll by the end of that year was 140,000. A second bomb dropped on Nagasaki killed another 70,000.

President Barack Obama hugs Shigeaki Mori at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial park cenotaph in Hiroshima on May 27, 2016. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Mori authored a book, "The Secret of the American POWs Killed by the Atomic Bomb," published in Japanese in 2008. The book won him a prestigious Kikuchi Kan Prize, and was later translated into English.

Editors of the English translation of his book said on their website that Mori died on Sunday. Japanese media reported that he died at a Hiroshima hospital.

His research eventually led to U.S. confirmation of the deaths of the 12 captured American service members in the bombing.

"The research I spent more than 40 years was not about people from the enemy country. It was about human beings," Mori later said.

Obama, who became the first U.S. leader to visit Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park in 2016, mentioned in his speech "a dozen Americans held prisoner" as being among the victims. He recognized Mori for seeking out the Americans' families, believing their loss was equal to his own, and later gave him a hug.

Mori appeared overwhelmed with emotion as he shook hands with him.

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Shigeaki Mori at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 27, 2016. Akio Kon / Bloomberg via Getty Images

"The president gestured as if he was going to give me a hug, so we hugged," Mori told reporters afterwards.

"I heard screams"

Mori was thrown into a river by the force of the huge blast on August 6, 1945.

"I crawled up out of the water and saw a woman tottering toward me," Mori told AFP before meeting Obama at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in 2016.

"Blood was everywhere on her body, and internal organs hung from her abdomen," he recalled.

"While holding them, she asked me where she could find a hospital. Crying, I ran away, leaving her alone," he said.

"People who were still alive were collapsed all around me. I escaped by stamping on their faces and heads. I heard screams from a broken down house. But I ran away as I was still a child with no power to help."