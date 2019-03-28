"Sex and the City" follow-up series in the works at Paramount TV

Dreams of a "Sex and the City 3" movie might be dashed, but fans of can still look forward to another dose of glamour from the series' creator. Following a competitive bidding war, "Sex and the City" creator Candace Bushnell has found a home for a new follow-up series, Paramount TV announced in a statement. Paramount TV and Anonymous Content acquired the rights to develop the series based on Bushnell's upcoming book, "Is There Still Sex in the City?"

The new book "follows Bushnell's piercing, sly, and sometimes heartbreaking look at sex, dating, and friendship in New York City after 50," Paramount TV says. The book is due out in August 2019.

The story is set in the Upper East Side – Carrie Bradshaw's old turf – and a country town. "The book looks at love and life from all angles—marriage and children, divorce and bereavement, as well as the very real pressures on women to maintain their youth and have it all," according to the statement.

While "Sex and the City" followed three friends in their 30s and 40s, the new series will be about slightly older women. "Sex and the City" ended its run on HBO in 2004, and 15 years later, Bushnell's new characters are that much older.

"It didn't used to be this way. At one time, fifty something meant the beginning of retirement—working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle," Bushnell said in a statement. "In short, retirement age folks weren't meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier ... But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty something women look like today and I'm thrilled to be reflecting the rich, complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen."

Bushnell has been commissioned to write the pilot and serve as executive producer for the new series. Liza Chasin from 3dot Productions and Robyn Meisinger from Anonymous Content will also executive produce, Paramount TV said.

"It is no surprise that Candace has written a fantastic, relatable, insightful, funny and deeply honest portrayal of women in their 50's," Chasin and Meisinger said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be working with her on turning it into a series."

For many women, the "Sex and the City" series and movies were "groundbreaking," Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television, said. "We're thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, 'Yes! There is more sex in the city!'"

Paramount TV did not announce when the new series would go into production or when it would be ready for fans. The original "Sex and the City" series was based on a 1996 book by Bushnell and ran for six season on HBO. It spawned two movies in 2008 and 2010 and a prequel series about a young Carrie Bradshaw in 2013.

A third movie was in the works, but after feuds with Kim Cattrall, who played the sultry Samantha, Sarah Jessica Parker announced in 2017 that plans for the film were over.

Paramount TV has not announced any details about the characters or cast, but Bushnell has a record of creating fabulous, cosmopolitan women finding their way through life with the help of their friends.