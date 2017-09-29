Sex and the City 3? No, "it's over," Sarah Jessica Parker says

"Sex and the City 3" is not happening. The stars of the hit HBO show explained that they won't be returning to the screen for the final chapter of "SATC."

Kim Cattrall quashed a rumor that she had shuttered the project due to her demands. She posted on Twitter, "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."

Cattrall told ET in January that she was not interested in revisiting the franchise, saying, "I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be? Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically -- there were not alternative facts here! -- there was backlash. The reality of what [a third movie] would be -- there's nothing concrete. There's no script, there's no idea."

But other "SATC" actors were excited by the prospect of a third movie.

Sarah Jessica Parker told Extra on Thursday, "It's over ... we're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Kristin Davis echoed Parker's sentiments and wrote on Facebook, "I am sad and disappointed that we won't be able to bring you all the final chapter of SATC. Michael Patrick King wrote a beautiful script , that honored our characters and the entire history of the show. I haven't quite gotten my mind around the fact that Charlotte will not continue on..... But the wonderful part of what we do is that the show and movies will live on. So from the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful for the experience of being part of Sex and the City. And to the fans - know that we love you back , FOREVER."

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on "Sex and the City," clearly took a shot at Cattrall. When a fan responded to Cattrall's tweet, "You know what, Kim? Make as many demands as you want, you've earned it," Garson simply responded, "Huh?"

Garson also tweeted, "Disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans. Leave it at that. #Truth."

The Daily Mail reported that filming for "Sex and the City 3" was supposed to start this fall but got shelved because Cattrall demanded they produce other movies she had in development or else she wouldn't sign up for the project.