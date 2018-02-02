Sarah Jessica Parker "heartbroken" by Kim Cattrall’s comments that they were never friends

When Kim Cattrall said she and her "Sex and the City" cast mates have "never been friends," the comment made headlines, and apparently, it was news to Sarah Jessica Parker, too. Parker said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" Wednesday that she was "heartbroken" by Cattrall's remark.

"I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience, so it's sad, but I'm kind of -- I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience. It was a professional experience, but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I'm hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that's been recently spoken," Parker said.

In October, Cattrall told Piers Morgan on ITV of her cast mates, "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues, and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be." She also confirmed that she turned down the chance to appear in a third "Sex and the City" film and will never play Samantha again.

But on Wednesday, Parker said that a third "Sex and the City" movie is not out of the question, even without Cattrall's participation. She called recasting the role an "interesting idea," and said, "I think once everybody has thoroughly experienced the grieving process then [director] Michael Patrick [King] can go back and sort of ponder what he might want to do."

Parker is singing a different tune about the movie's prospects than she was in October. At that time, she told Extra, "It's over ... we're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Co-star Kristin Davis echoed Parker's sentiments and wrote on Facebook, "I am sad and disappointed that we won't be able to bring you all the final chapter of SATC. Michael Patrick King wrote a beautiful script, that honored our characters and the entire history of the show. I haven't quite gotten my mind around the fact that Charlotte will not continue on..... But the wonderful part of what we do is that the show and movies will live on. So from the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful for the experience of being part of Sex and the City. And to the fans - know that we love you back, FOREVER."