2-year-old killed, mother injured when tree falls on home near Detroit amid severe weather

Metro Detroit gas station collapses following severe weather Metro Detroit gas station collapses following severe weather 01:28

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 2-year-old was killed and his mother critically injured when a tree fell on a home in the suburban Detroit city of Livonia Wednesday amid severe weather.

The Livonia Fire Department confirmed the child's death. The mother was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

A 2-month-old who also in the home at the time, but is expected to be OK, fire department said.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Livonia, estimating the wind at 90 to 95 mph. The weather service will continue its survey, and expects to release a report Wednesday night.

Additionally, Livonia Parks and Recreation says the Rotary Park is temporarily closed after the storm knocked down several trees and the roof of the park's main shelter.

"As we assess the damage from the storm today, Livonia residents are asked to notify the City if there are downed trees that are blocking streets and roadways. These can be reported at Livonia.gov/1871 or by calling the non-emergency line of the Livonia Police Department at (734) 466-2470," Livonia Fire and Rescue said in a social media post.

The weather service warned of severe thunderstorms in Wayne Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties through 5:15 p.m., with wind gusts up to 50 mph, also causing storm damage in other parts of the metro area.

In Farmington Hills, police and fire say they responded to a collapsed canopy at the Citgo gas station at 10 Mile and Middlebelt roads, which fell on two vehicles and a motorcycle. Police Chief Jeff King says a minor fire from fuel in a damaged pump was also reported.

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say a worker was able to cut off the fuel to other pumps and nearby businesses are open.

CBS News Detroit