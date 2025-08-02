Senate confirms Jeanine Pirro as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia

Washington - The Senate on Saturday approved the nomination of Jeanine Pirro, an ardent loyalist of President Trump and a Fox News fixture, confirming the cable news personality to a top prosecutor post in Washington, D.C.

Pirro, a former county prosecutor and elected judge, was confirmed in a 50-45 vote. She has been in the job as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia on an acting basis since May. Before then, she co-hosted "The Five" on Fox News on weekday evenings, where she frequently interviewed Mr. Trump.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is a powerful position with a huge staff, budget and portfolio. Her confirmation came days after the Senate approved the nomination of Emil Bove, Mr. Trump's former defense lawyer, to serve on a U.S. appeals court.

Majority Leader John Thune said the Senate will adjourn until Sept. 2 once they finish with the round of votes scheduled for Saturday evening.

"I ask unanimous consent that when the Senate completes its business today, it adjourns to then convene for pro forma session only," Thune said.

Senators have 12 votes remaining following Pirro's confirmation, which is why Thune asked for senators to stay in the chamber to expedite votes. There was no objection.

Mr. Trump on Saturday praised Republican senators and Thune for fighting to get his appointees approved. In his Truth Social post, Mr. Trump blamed Democrats for "doing everything possible to DELAY these wonderful and talented people from being approved."

The president nominated Pirro as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia after his nomination of Edward Martin collapsed in the wake of Martin's firings of prosecutors who handled some of the Jan. 6 criminal cases. Martin — a "Stop the Steal" advocate and MAGA political activist who was among the crowd outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, — appeared to lack enough support in the Senate needed for confirmation, Mr. Trump said when he announced Pirro's nomination.

Compared to Martin, there was little push backs from Congressional Democrats in response to Pirro's selection.

During Mr. Trump's first term, on his last day as president, he pardoned Pirro's ex-husband, Al Pirro, who was convicted of tax evasion and conspiracy while his wife was district attorney in Westchester County, New York.

