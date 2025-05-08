Trump suggests he will replace controversial U.S. attorney pick Ed Martin

Washington — President Trump said Thursday he will announce a replacement for interim U.S. attorney Ed Martin, his controversial pick to be the top prosecutor in the District of Columbia.

Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Martin appeared to lack enough support in the Senate needed for confirmation and he hoped to find another place for him at the Justice Department. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, said Tuesday that he would not vote to advance Martin's nomination to the full Senate.

"I was disappointed. A lot of people were disappointed, but that's the way it works sometimes," Mr. Trump said. "He wasn't rejected, but we felt it would be very, it would be hard. And we have somebody else that we'll be announcing over the next two days who's going to be great."

Martin, a "Stop the Steal" activist, was appointed to the post on an interim basis and can serve until May 20.

This is a developing story and will be updated.