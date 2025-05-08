Watch CBS News
Politics

Jeanine Pirro to replace Ed Martin as interim U.S. attorney in D.C., Trump says

By
Caitlin Yilek
Politics Reporter
Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.
Read Full Bio
Caitlin Yilek

/ CBS News

Top D.C. prosecutor orders controversial demotions
Acting U.S. attorney in D.C. stirs controversy with Justice Department demotions over Jan. 6 02:07

Washington — President Trump announced Thursday that Fox News host Jeanine Pirro will serve as the top prosecutor in Washington, D.C., for the time being. 

Pirro replaces interim U.S. attorney Ed Martin, whose nomination was pulled Thursday by Mr. Trump after losing support in the Senate. 

"I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia," Trump wrote. "Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself." 

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.