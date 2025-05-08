Jeanine Pirro to replace Ed Martin as interim U.S. attorney in D.C., Trump says

Washington — President Trump announced Thursday that Fox News host Jeanine Pirro will serve as the top prosecutor in Washington, D.C., for the time being.

Pirro replaces interim U.S. attorney Ed Martin, whose nomination was pulled Thursday by Mr. Trump after losing support in the Senate.

"I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia," Trump wrote. "Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself."