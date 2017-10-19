See Margot Robbie in "I, Tonya" teaser

The first teaser for "I, Tonya" is here and Margot Robbie, who stars as disgraced two-time Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, opens it with a drag on her cigarette before she stubs it out with an ice skate.

"America, they want someone to love," says Robbie's voiceover. "But they want someone to hate. And the haters always say 'Tonya, tell the truth.' There's no such thing as truth. I mean, it's bulls**t."

The teaser, which runs just under a minute, alternates between scenes of Robbie's Tonya Harding on the ice and images of violence and the police at Harding's door.

In 1994, Harding's ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt, famously orchestrated an attack during which rival skater Nancy Kerrigan was hit on the knee with a lead pipe after a practice session for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Harding pleaded guilty to obstructing prosecutors in their investigation into that incident. She received three years probation, community service and a $160,000 fine.

"Captain America: Civil War" star Sebastian Stan plays Gillooly and Caitlin Carver of "The Fosters" plays Nancy Kerrigan.

"I, Tonya" was the biggest acquisition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Domestic distribution rights for "I, Tonya" were bought by a pair of new companies, Neon and 30West, for a reported $5 million.

Director Craig Gillespie's film had been the hottest property in Toronto, with many predicting Oscar nominations for Robbie and co-star Allison Janney, who plays Harding's mother, LaVona Golden.

The film is to open in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 8.