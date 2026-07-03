National Guard troops, law enforcement providing tight security for July Fourth celebrations in Washington, D.C.

There's heightened security around festivities in Washington, D.C., for , which includes a fireworks display that is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people.

The main events on the Fourth of July are deemed a "national special security event," which is the highest possible designation. It's a rare status that is usually reserved for inaugurations and Super Bowls that puts the Secret Service in charge.

"I will tell you that you've had hundreds, if not thousands, of law enforcement professionals planning this event for several months," said Tara McLeese, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service's Washington field office.

President Trump said he will speak during the festivities on Saturday around 9 p.m. before the fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. Officials say there are no specific, credible threats this weekend.

The U.S. Marshals Service has sworn in hundreds of officers from 44 local law enforcement agencies nationwide to protect the capital.

"When I say that we are ready, I am staking my reputation on it," said Marshals Service Director Gadyaces S. Serralta. "Our nation is ready to celebrate the birth of freedom in this country."

Meanwhile, nearly 5,000 National Guard troops are stationed in Washington around miles of fencing. McLeese said agents and officers are strategically positioned along the fencing.

"If there is an event that requires a rapid evacuation, they're going to break these fences, and we're going to get people out safely," she said.

Along the waterways, boats and vessels will be monitored by U.S. Coast Guard patrols.

Those who are attending will have to go through airport-like screening. Attendees can bring one clear bag, but no coolers or chairs.

Join CBS for "The Great American Block Party 250," a primetime special on Saturday, July 4, hosted by CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil and Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, featuring live musical performances, celebrations around the country, and the largest fireworks show in history in the skies over the nation's capital. Tune in July 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream it on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7.