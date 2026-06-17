Zac Brown Band, Jon Batiste, Goo Goo Dolls and more to perform at CBS' America 250 special on July 4

Americans will be ringing in the nation's 250th anniversary of independence with coast-to-coast celebrations and star-studded concerts and performances. Join CBS for "The Great American Block Party 250," a primetime special on Saturday, July 4, hosted by "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil and "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Nischelle Turner.

Dokoupil and Turner will host live from the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. The show will feature exclusive performances by the Zac Brown Band, Jon Batiste, Goo Goo Dolls, The War and Treaty and other performers to be announced.

The celebration will finish off with what organizers are calling the largest fireworks show in history over the skies over the nation's capital.

Along with the festivities in Washington, there will be celebratory moments from Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Charleston, New York, Philadelphia, Mount Rushmore and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. We'll also mark the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota.

Watch "The Great American Block Party 250" on Saturday, July 4, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream it on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7.