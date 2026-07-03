What's open and closed on July 3 and July 4? See which stores are operating.

The July 4th weekend is here, with millions of Americans expected to gather across the country to celebrate at fireworks displays and barbecues. This year marks a special milestone as the U.S. celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence.

Because July 4 falls on a Saturday this year, companies may observe the holiday on July 3. That said, most retail stores will be open on Friday. Read on to see which stores are open July 3 and 4, 2026.

What stores will be open?

The following stores are open during regular hours on July 3-4. Check local store hours as they may vary by location.

Applebee's

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

CVS Pharmacy (some stores/pharmacies may have reduced hours, a spokesperson said)

(some stores/pharmacies may have reduced hours, a spokesperson said) Domino's

Dollar General

Food Lion

IHOP

KFC

Kroger (most stores will be open with a few exceptions, a spokesperson said)

(most stores will be open with a few exceptions, a spokesperson said) Lowe's

Macy's

McDonald's

Stop & Shop

Target

Walmart

The following stores have regular July 3 hours but have modified hours on July 4:

Best Buy will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. IKEA stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m.

stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. JCPenney will open at 10 a.m. (shoppers should check with their local store location for closing hours)

will open at 10 a.m. (shoppers should check with their local store location for closing hours) Marshalls stores will close at 8 p.m.

stores will close at 8 p.m. Nordstrom (some stores have special July 4 holiday hours)

(some stores have special July 4 holiday hours) HomeGoods stores will close at 8 p.m.

stores will close at 8 p.m. Homesense stores will close at 8 p.m.

stores will close at 8 p.m. Michaels stores will close at 6 p.m.

stores will close at 6 p.m. Petco stores will close at 7 p.m.

stores will close at 7 p.m. Trader Joe's stores will close at 5 p.m.

stores will close at 5 p.m. TJ Maxx stores will close at 8 p.m.

stores will close at 8 p.m. Sierra stores will close at 8 p.m.

stores will close at 8 p.m. Whole Foods stores will close at 6 p.m.

Is Costco open?

Costco is closed on July 4, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Is Target open

Target stores will be open during their normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, on both July 3 and July 4.

Is Walmart open

Walmart stores will be open during their normal business hours, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, on both July 3 and July 4.

Will USPS deliver mail?

U.S. post offices will be open on Friday, July 3, and mail deliveries will continue as normal, according to the USPS website. The agency will close stores and suspend mail delivery the following day in observance of July 4, with services set to resume on Monday, July 6.

Will FedEx and UPS be open?

UPS retail locations will be open on July 3, and delivery services will continue as normal. However, UPS Air and Ocean Freight Services, used for oversized cargo, will be unavailable on Friday.

On July 4, UPS will halt pickup and delivery services. The delivery company encourages customers to check with their local store for Saturday hours of operation, as some locations may be closed.

FedEx stores may also be closed on both July 3 and 4. The company's website tells customers to contact their local FedEx Office location for details. Regular delivery and pickup services will run on Friday, although the on-call and drop-box pickup schedules may be earlier than usual in some areas. Pickup and delivery services will be closed on Saturday.

Will banks be open?

Major banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, will remain open on Friday, July 3. Most banks close on July 4 for Independence Day, according to their holiday schedules.

Will the stock market be open?

The stock market will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. Trading will resume on Monday, July 6, at 9:30 a.m. ET.