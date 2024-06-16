Search underway for inmate suspected of attempted murder who escaped jail in San Bernardino County

Attempted murder suspect escapes from San Bernardino County jail Attempted murder suspect escapes from San Bernardino County jail 00:22

Authorities are searching for an attempted murder suspect who fled from a San Bernardino County jail on Sunday.

Deshaun Stamps, 29, has been in custody since Jan. 30, 2023 for attempted murder, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials.

Deshaun Stamps, an escaped inmate from the West Valley Detention Center. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

At around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, deputies discovered that Stamps had escaped custody at the West Valley Detention Center during an "outside recreation period," according to a statement from the department.

They describe Stamps as standing 5-foot-11 and weighing around 170 pounds. He is bald with green eyes and has tattoos on his neck and head. It is unclear what clothing he could be wearing, deputies said.

"Do not attempt to make contact with Stamps," the statement said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact deputies by calling 911.