Sean "Diddy" Combs changes his name to "Brother Love"

For his 48th birthday, Sean "Diddy" Combs decided to gift himself a new name. His Twitter handle is still @Diddy, but the rapper does not want you to call him that anymore.

Instead, Combs will now go by "Love" or "Brother Love." On Saturday, Combs made his announcement and acknowledged in a video posted to Twitter that the names might seem silly to some people. He said, "I have some very serious news. I've been praying on this and I knew it was risky, 'cause it could come off as corny to some people."

Combs, who celebrated his birthday on a tropical vacation with friends and family, said, "I decided to change my name again… I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is Love a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love."

It's unclear when Combs decided on the name change, but in another Twitter video from Nov. 2, a friend refers to him as "Brother Love" in the background.

Combs started his career as Puff Daddy, and later changed his name to P. Diddy, then Diddy, then back to Puff Daddy.

Last year, Combs told Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" that he was going to focus on philanthropy. He donated a million dollars to Howard University – that school from which he never graduated – and he opened a charter school in Harlem, New York, where he was born. He said the Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School was "leveling the playing field," to make sure "our students get a fair chance."

"At this time in my life, I decided to make a move from 'me' to 'we.' I felt like I did enough for me and it was time to go to we," he said.

Combs was named Forbes' wealthiest hip-hop artist in May.