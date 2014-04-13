Schieffer: Remembering great acts of heroism

I had the chance to be at the civil rights summit in Texas last week, and it was a breathtaking monument to courage -- one of those times you remember why you're proud to be an American.

But when I realized Tuesday is the anniversary of the Boston bombing, it reminded me that on our worst days we also see America at its finest.

We can never forget the heinous crime, but more important to remember are the great acts of heroism that day.

They are scenes that need no words . . . pictures that need no captions . . .

It is sometimes lost in today's selfish political discourse, but such pictures show us that the courage we have seen so often in the struggle for equal rights and throughout our history is still a part of us, what makes us the country we have always been.

And if we choose, the country we will always be.