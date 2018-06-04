CBSN
CBS/AP June 4, 2018, 1:03 PM

Saudi Arabia issues first driving licenses to women amid crackdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi Arabia has issued the first driving licenses to 10 women as it prepares to lift the world's only ban on women driving on June 24, but the surprise move comes as a number of women who'd campaigned for the right to drive are under arrest. The government issued a statement saying the 10 women were issued the licenses at the General Department of Traffic in the capital, Riyadh, on Monday.

International media weren't present for the event.

The women took a brief driving test before receiving their licenses as they'd already held driving licenses from other countries, including the U.K., Lebanon and Canada.

The surprise move comes as four iconic Saudi women's rights activists who'd campaigned for the right to drive remain under arrest, facing possible trial.

Saudi Women Driving

This image released by the Saudi Information Ministry, shows a Saudi woman buckling her seat belt before doing a driving test at the General Department of Traffic in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Monday, June 4, 2018. 

Saudi Information Ministry via AP

In March, "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell visited the country's first driving school for women. Dr. Ruba Alzuhairi was one of the women studying at the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh.

"This will also decrease some of the cost that I'm paying on taxis, on a driver. This will help me be independent," Alzuhairi said.

"This is a small change, but it's a significant impact on our society," said another woman studying there. She says men are "significantly positive" about the idea. "That's why it's the right timing. Back in 2011 and 2013 there was negative reaction."

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in World

Popular