Ryan Seacrest's accuser says she has filed a police report

A former stylist who accused Ryan Seacrest of sexual misconduct has filed a police report with the LAPD, she says in a guest column in The Hollywood Reporter. Suzie Hardy says of the response after her accusations: "The silence since then has been deafening."

Hardy wrote about her experience bringing her allegations to the HR department of E! in 2012, when she was still employed.

"Soon after my truthful confession, I was let go without severance, compensation or any credible explanation," she claimed. "After six years of faithful work and dedication that included humiliating episodes of inappropriate advances, touching, groping and assault, I was gone, just like that."

She expressed her disappointment with the response to her allegations, saying, "So much for 'Let's believe the women,' right? Unless you're the president of the United States or a TV cash cow, apparently. Those who work with Ryan seem to hope I will just go away. Well, I'm not going away. I'm thriving in the truth and feel more inspired than ever."

Hardy also claimed that after she came forward with the allegations of misconduct against Seacrest, NBC promised to do a "thorough and confidential investigation of my claims." She added, "Sadly, NBC did not interview 10 of the witnesses I provided, including my therapist and my boyfriend at the time. After closing the books on its 'inconclusive' investigation, NBC refused to provide me with any of its findings or even the HR reports from my 2012 claims."

In February, Hardy told Variety that there were "numerous incidents of harassment and assault allegedly perpetrated by Seacrest" from 2007 to 2013, saying he grinded against her while wearing only his underwear, groped her genitals and slapped her buttock.

Seacrest has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

In a response to Hardy's column, Seacrest's lawyer released the following statement: "After Mr. Seacrest denied each and every one of Ms. Hardy's decade old claims, after Mr. Seacrest refused to pay Ms. Hardy any money whatsoever, and after an independent legal investigation did not support her claims, Ms. Hardy went to the press attacking the legitimacy of the investigation. Now, after being refused money and unhappy with the independent legal investigation, Ms. Hardy now claims to have spoken to the authorities. We will continue to cooperate and we remain confident that Mr. Seacrest will once again be cleared of any wrongdoing."