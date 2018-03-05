Ryan Seacrest: A-listers skip E! News host's Oscars red carpet show

LOS ANGELES -- Ryan Seacrest typically gets the most sought-after interviews on the red carpet, but on Oscars night he had a lot of idle time. Some of the key nominees and stars did not stop for interviews with the host of E!'s Oscars red carpet show. Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie and others walked past him, as did Oscar winner Viola Davis and all of the nominees for best actress.

There was speculation that stars would avoid Seacrest because of sexual harassment allegations levied against him by a former employee. E! Said it investigated the claims and found insufficient evidence of the woman's claims.

People magazine assembled a list of about 20 stars who did stop to speak with Seacrest Sunday evening, which included Diane Warren, Miguel, Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney, Whoopi Goldberg and Octavia Spencer.

Spencer told Seacrest he looked handsome but did not do an interview. Director Dee Rees seemed to wave when someone asked if she wanted to stop.

And some Twitter users suggested that Taraji P. Henson threw shade at the host. "The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people," Henson told Seacrest. "You know what I mean?"

She subsequently told ABC's Wendi Mclendon-Covey, "I'm great now that I'm in your company."

Suzie Hardy's attorney notified the E! television network of the alleged misconduct back in November. It was Seacrest himself who then took the allegations public. Without naming Hardy, he denied the claims. Hardy says the results of an E! investigation forced her to come forward now, CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan reports.

Hardy told Variety she suffered "years of unwanted sexual aggression" by Seacrest, saying he grinded against her while wearing only his underwear, groped her genitals and slapped her buttock.