Kelly Ripa says it's a "privilege" to work with Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa says it's a "privilege" to work with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, and is excited to see him host red carpet Oscars coverage for E! on Sunday. Seacrest has been hit with allegations of sexual misconduct by a former employee, which he denies.

"I cannot wait to see you there. I am very excited. And I just want you to know, you are a privilege to work with and I adore you," Ripa told Seacrest during "Live with Ryan and Kelly" Thursday.

She continued and said, "Speaking on behalf of all of us here. I know what an easy, professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day." The two hugged.

Seacrest's former stylist Suzie Hardy described "numerous incidents of harassment and assault allegedly perpetrated by Seacrest" from 2007 to 2013, telling Variety that he grinded against her while wearing only his underwear, groped her genitals and slapped her buttock. Seacrest denied the allegations, and E! said that it hired outside counsel to conduct an internal, "thorough" investigation which found "insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations against Seacrest."

Seacrest's gig hosting red carpet coverage on Sunday has stirred some controversy, with Jennifer Lawrence saying she isn't sure she'll stop to talk with him. The actress said she felt unsure about the allegations, saying, "I don't know about the Ryan Seacrest thing ... I think it is scary, you know. He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury, you know. I don't know … that is where this stuff gets tricky." She said that she might skip over talking to him on Sunday, in part because of issues she has with E! that have nothing to do with Seacrest.