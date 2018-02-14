Ryan Murphy of "American Horror Story" signs 5-year deal with Netflix

Ryan Murphy, the man behind "American Horror Story," "The People v. O.J. Simpson," "Glee" and more, is moving to Netflix in July. The Emmy-winning producer, director and writer signed a deal to produce new series and movies exclusive to the streaming service starting July 1. The New York Times reports that the five-year deal is said to be worth as much as $300 million.

Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement that he's excited to have Murphy "shock the hell out of us."

"Ryan Murphy's series have influenced the global cultural zeitgeist, reinvented genres and changed the course of television history. His unfaltering dedication to excellence and to give voice to the underrepresented, to showcase a unique perspective or just to shock the hell out of us, permeates his genre-shattering work," he said.

Murphy said in a statement, "The history of this moment is not lost on me. I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 dollars in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me. I am awash in genuine appreciation for Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings and Cindy Holland at Netflix for believing in me and the future of my company which will continue to champion women, minorities and LGBTQ heroes and heroines, and I am honored and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows."

Netflix announced two new original series by Murphy, "Ratched" and "The Politician."

Murphy is known for edgy, groundbreaking television. The upcoming FX show "Pose" has what FX is calling "the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted television series."

Murphy's move will be a big loss to Disney, which acquired most of 21st Century Fox, including FX, in December. Disney also recently lost Shonda Rhimes to Netflix in a deal last summer.