FX orders new musical series "Pose" from Ryan Murphy, boasts "record" trans cast

FX is ordering a new series by Ryan Murphy, creator of "American Horror Story." Murphy's new dance musical series, "Pose," will star Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek and what FX is calling "the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted television series."

In a press release on Wednesday, FX announced the series and said that Murphy and his team searched for six months to assemble the cast, which includes MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. Tony Award winner Billy Porter, Ryan Jamaal Swain and Dyllon Burnside will also co-star.

FX said the show will take place in New York City in the 1980s, amid the rise of the "luxury Trump-era universe," the downtown social and literary scene, and the ball culture world. Peters and Mara will star as a New Jersey couple, Stan and Patty, who explore the glamour of 1980s New York; Van Der Beek plays Stan's boss.

Murphy, who is also known for "Glee" and "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson," said in a statement that "Pose" will be a "game changer."

"Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s, I'm so proud that 'Pose' and FX has made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series regular actors ever in an American television production," he said. "Additionally, the first season 'Pose' will feature 50-plus LGBTQ characters – a record in American television history. I can't wait for people to see this incredibly talented, passionate cast."

The first season of "Pose" will have eight episodes. The show is scheduled for release in summer 2018.