Russia submarines and naval ships cross into buffer zone off Alaska, U.S. Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that it tracked a group of Russian naval vessels, including two submarines, as they crossed into U.S. waters off Alaska in an apparent effort to avoid sea ice, a move that is permitted under international rules and customs.

Crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Stratton witnessed the Russian military vessels cross the maritime boundary and venture 30 miles inside an area extending beyond U.S. territorial waters known as the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The Russian vessels consisted of two submarines, a frigate and tug boat, the Coast Guard said. The encounter took place nearly 60 miles northwest of Point Hope.

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) encountered and shadowed four Russian Federation Navy (RFN) vessels 57 miles northwest of Point Hope, Alaska, Sept. 15, 2024. The Russian Surface Action Group consisted of a Severodvinsk-class submarine, a Dolgorukiy-class submarine, a Steregushchiy– class Frigate, and a Seliva-class tug. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo

"We are actively patrolling our maritime border in the Bering Sea, Bering Strait, and Chukchi Sea, with our largest and most capable cutters and aircraft, to protect U.S. sovereign interests, U.S. fish stocks, and to promote international maritime norms," said Rear Adm. Megan Dean. "Coast Guard Cutter Stratton ensured there were no disruptions to U.S. interests."

The Coast Guard said the Stratton, a 418-foot legend class national security cutter, is "patrolling under Operation Frontier Sentinel, an operation designed to meet presence with presence when strategic competitors operate in and around U.S. waters."

The incident comes less than two months after the U.S. military intercepted several Russian and Chinese bombers in international airspace near the coast of Alaska.

Military activity by the U.S., Canada, Russia and China has ramped up in the Arctic. In July, Moscow said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept two U.S. military long-range bomber aircraft that approached the Russian border over the Barents Sea in the Arctic.