China, Russia send 11 military vessels near Alaska, U.S. responds with 4 Navy destroyers Four U.S. Navy warships were dispatched to the Aleutian Islands after 11 military vessels jointly operated by China and Russia were spotted in American waters last week. Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan called the move by Russia and China "unprecedented." Weijia Jiang explains what the show of force means amid heightened tensions between the U.S., China and Russia.