Roy Wood Jr. says he has a big responsibility as the featured entertainer at the White House Correspondents' dinner

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. has come a long way from his childhood in Birmingham, Alabama, to becoming a prominent figure in the world of comedy. Now, he's having a breakout moment. This Saturday, he'll stand before President Biden and other politicians as the entertainer at the White House Correspondents' dinner — a testament to his talent and impact.

"It's an honor to speak and crack jokes on top of that, you know, next to the president," he told CBS News. "But I think it's an even bigger responsibility to be able to talk directly to the people in the room that are pushing against a lot of the things that keep America from moving forward. Because I think the job of comedian is to be the voice of the regular person."

Wood was born in New York City, but he calls Birmingham, Alabama, home. He grew up in a neighborhood affected by the struggles of the 1980s, including gang violence and the crack epidemic.

Wood kept on the right path with the help of his mother, Joyce, who worked as a school administrator, and his father, Roy Wood Sr., a renowned journalist and the founder of the first national radio network owned by Black Americans. Wood credits his father for teaching him the importance of authenticity and storytelling.

Wood's life took a tragic turn when his father passed away during his senior year of high school. With his father's untimely death, Wood faced the challenge of finishing school and helping support his family.

"He was, for the most part, a significant part of the income in the house," said Wood. "So, I got a job. I started working at Baskin-Robbins. I was working at Subway. ... I was working 30-35 hours a week."

Wood pursued a journalism degree at Florida A&M University, then was suspended for a year over stealing. Woods said that moment was exactly what he needed, and he recognizes that the university may have believed in him more than he did himself.

"Black children are told from an early age that they are disposable," he said. "And I think it is important ... to be in a place where there's people around you who remind you that your life isn't disposable because a lot of those people were probably almost disposed themselves."

The setback led him to discover his true passion for comedy. During his suspension, he started performing stand-up, finding solace and an outlet for his emotions during that challenging period.

Wood's dedication to comedy paid off. He honed his skills and in 2006, he made his national television debut on "The Late Show with David Letterman," which opened doors to further opportunities. He also gained recognition as a finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" in 2008 and secured stand-up gigs on Comedy Central.

Now, 25 years into his career, Wood is in his prime. He's a father to 6-year-old Henry and a correspondent on "The Daily Show," which he guest-hosted earlier this month after Trevor Noah's sign-off in December. He's currently vying for the host position.

"If I'm offered an opportunity to have a direct line to Americans every night, four nights a week, you can't say no to that offer," he said.

Wood believes his father would be proud of his accomplishments.

"I think my father would be proud, but I think he'd be even prouder if I go up there and make sure that I'm talking about something real. Because when you have the microphone, you better have something to say. You may not get it again," said Wood.