ABC brings back "Roseanne," minus Roseanne Barr, in new spinoff this fall

LOS ANGELES -- ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, says it will air a Conner family sitcom minus Roseanne Barr this fall. ABC ordered 10 episodes of the spinoff after Barr agreed to forgo any creative or financial participation in it.

In a statement issued by Tom Werner -- the show's producer -- Barr said she agreed to the settlement in order to save the jobs of 200 cast and crew members.

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from "Roseanne," a statement from Barr said. " I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved." said Barr.

"We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family," Werner said.

ABC said that the new series has the working title "The Conners" and will star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and other "Roseanne" co-stars.

The actors issued a joint statement about the spinoff: "We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter."

"'The Conners' stories demonstrate that families can always find common ground through conversation, laughter and love. The spinoff will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago," ABC wrote.

ABC mentioned the show will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. A premiere date is to be determined.

The revival of the hit 1988-97 sitcom "Roseanne" was axed by ABC after Barr posted a tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."

Barr's former co-star Michael Fishman, who played her son D.J. Conner on "Roseanne," said he "condemned" Barr's tweet about Jarrett and said he was "devastated" by the show's cancellation. He said he was especially disappointed because the show embraced inclusivity.