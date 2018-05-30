Roseanne Barr lashes out at "Roseanne" co-stars

A day after she apologized for a racist tweet comparing former key Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape, Roseanne Barr is lashing out against her "Roseanne" colleagues who denounced her on Twitter. "Roseanne" was canceled on Tuesday after Barr's tweet went viral.

The actress, who initially claimed she was leaving Twitter, returned to tweeting early Wednesday to apologize again to Jarrett and also to post defensive tweets about how severe her punishment was for "a stupid joke." She also hit back at her former co-stars and consulting producer Wanda Sykes.

Barr's former co-star Michael Fishman, who played her son D.J. Conner on "Roseanne," said he "condemned" Barr's tweet about Jarrett and said he was "devastated" by the show's cancellation. He said he was especially disappointed because the show embraced inclusivity.

Barr responded: "i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it.ME . You throw me under the bus. nice!"

Fishman wrote back, "You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness. That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that."

Barr asked him to leave her alone.

Barr also hit back at former co-star Sara Gilbert, who played her daughter Darlene Conner on the show.

Gilbert wrote that Barr's comments about Jarrett were "abhorrent" and "do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

Barr wrote back, "Wow! unreal."

But Barr also tweeted at a fan and said that she forgave Gilbert, writing: "no, I understand her position and why she said what she said. i forgive her. It just shocked me a bit, but I indeed f**ked up." She told another fan, "She's distancing herself from me and my tweet-she has to."

On Wednesday's "The Talk," Gilbert and her co-hosts ignored the elephant in the room and did not discuss the cancellation of "Roseanne."

Barr also responded to a Twitter user who criticized Wanda Sykes, saying that Sykes' tweet about walking away from "Roseanne" made ABC execs "very nervous" and caused them to cancel the show.

Barr, who was apologetic Tuesday about her tweet about Jarrett, has become increasingly defiant, saying, "you guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U."

She also retweeted President Trump's tweet in which he slammed Disney CEO Bob Iger, seemingly accusing him of being a hypocrite. Mr. Trump did not criticize Barr for her tweet but instead said, "Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that 'ABC does not tolerate comments like those' made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn't get the call?"

Mr. Trump has praised Barr and "Roseanne" in the past.

In addition to ABC's cancellation of "Roseanne," Viacom announced that it was pulling all reruns of the show.