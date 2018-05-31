John Goodman speaks after "Roseanne" cancellation, Barr's racist tweet

"Roseanne" star John Goodman, who played Roseanne Barr's husband Dan Connor, spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since Barr's racist tweet and the show's abrupt cancellation. In footage obtained by "Entertainment Tonight," Goodman said he would "rather say nothing than to cause more trouble."

ABC canceled "Roseanne" Tuesday after Barr tweeted about Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Obama, writing "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." Despite the show's high ratings, ABC canceled it within hours and issued a statement saying "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

Although Barr said she was leaving Twitter, she returned hours later, posting more than 100 times. She apologized but also tweeted and retweet comments that seemed to contradict the apology. She also lashed out at her former co-stars who had spoken out.

Sara Gilbert, who played Roseanne's onscreen daughter Darlene, wrote that Barr's comments about Jarrett were "abhorrent" and "do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

Barr wrote back, "Wow! unreal."

But Barr also tweeted at a fan and said that she forgave Gilbert, writing: "no, I understand her position and why she said what she said. i forgive her. It just shocked me a bit, but I indeed f**ked up." She told another fan, "She's distancing herself from me and my tweet-she has to."

Barr's former co-star Michael Fishman, who played her son D.J. Conner, said he "condemned" Barr's tweet about Jarrett and said he was "devastated" by the show's cancellation. He said he was especially disappointed because the show embraced inclusivity.

Barr responded: "i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it.ME . You throw me under the bus. nice!"

Fishman wrote back, "You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness. That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that."

Barr asked him to leave her alone.

When asked if he had any comments about what is being posted on Twitter, Goodman said "I don't know anything about it. I don't read it." Goodman said "you've heard more than I have" when he was asked about talk that he would get his own show.

It's unclear if "Roseanne's" 10th season will be eligible for any Emmys. When asked about it, Goodman said "I wasn't gonna get an Emmy anyway ... I've been up there [11] times already, and if I didn't get one I'm not gonna get one." Goodman has been nominated for 11 Emmys, six of which were for "Roseanne," according to ET. He won an Emmy in 2007 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip."