Stars react to "Roseanne" cancellation

Stars, including one of Roseanne Barr's colleagues on the show, are speaking out on social media about ABC's decision to cancel "Roseanne." ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced on Tuesday that the network is pulling the plug on the "Roseanne" reboot after Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama. Most of the celebrities who wrote about the cancellation online praised ABC, though some slammed the network for infringing on Barr's freedom of speech.

"Roseanne" star Emma Kenney, who plays Roseanne's granddaughter on the show, said she was about to quit when she learned about the cancellation. She said she felt empowered by Wanda Sykes and Channing Dungey; Sykes had already tweeted that she was quitting her role as a consulting producer on "Roseanne."

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

TV megaproducer Shonda Rhimes said that she felt sorry for Barr's colleagues for the cancellation, but said that ABC made the right choice and Barr herself deserved to be canceled.

The terrible part is all of the talented innocent people who worked on that show now suffer because of this. #notjustice — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

Roseanne was making boatloads of $ for @DisneyABCTV. For them to cancel it because of Roseanne’s racist, xenophobic rants on twitter shows a great deal of corporate responsibility & just how powerful the public’s outrage can be! Keep raising your voices! https://t.co/5OJ4SZcSFi — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) May 29, 2018

Tom Arnold, Barr's ex-husband, praised Disney chief Bob Iger, and also joked about finding out if he was still supposedly "banned" from ABC.

Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America....umm..now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets? — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018

Debra Messing said she was "relieved and grateful" to hear about the cancellation.

I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc . — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

"Twin Peaks" co-creator Mark Frost also applauded the cancellation. "See America? It's not that hard to turn away from hatred and lies," he wrote, adding, "Time to cancel the Trump Show."

See America? It’s not that hard to turn away from hatred and lies. Time to cancel the Trump Show. https://t.co/8UpUQns3WM — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) May 29, 2018

Actress Audra McDonald praised Dungey in particular.

Brava Channing Dungey. — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) May 29, 2018

Actor Misha Collins praised ABC for its sense of corporate responsibility.

Actors Jeffrey Wright and Kumail Nanjiani expressed concerns that the cancellation would spark a backlash from fans claiming ABC violated Barr's freedom of speech, with Nanjiani writing, "The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare. Nothing good has come of this entire thing."

Aaaaannnd cue the people who just celebrated the NFL targeting player protests defending Roseanne Barr now on 1st amendment grounds. 3,2,1....popcorn. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 29, 2018

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled. The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare. Nothing good has come of this entire thing. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

Wright and Nanjiani's prediction was on target. Conspiracy-minded talk show host Alex Jones and singer Kaya Jones were among those criticizing ABC.

Hi @therealroseanne, it’s time for you to strike back against these THOUGHT POLICE and really shake them up! You’ve been on the show before and it’s time for you to come back on! #Roseanne — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 29, 2018

Hey @ABCNetwork how come you didn’t cancel @jimmykimmel when he made racist jokes about our @FLOTUS ? But you are willing to cancel @therealroseanne for the same thing? Hmmm guess men still run Hollywood — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) May 29, 2018

Others offered up jokes about the cancellation.

Roseanne Barred. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 29, 2018

Roseanne now has more free time to investigate pizzagate — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 29, 2018