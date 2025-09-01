House committee withdraws Robert Mueller subpoena over health issues

Washington — The House Oversight Committee has withdrawn a request for testimony from Robert Mueller about the case involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein due to new information on the former special counsel's health, a committee aide told CBS News.

"We've learned that Mr. Mueller has health issues that preclude him from being able to testify. The Committee has withdrawn its subpoena," the aide said in a statement.

Mueller, who led the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and delivered the long-anticipated report in March 2019, served as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 12 years. The New York Times reported Sunday that the 81-year-old has Parkinson's disease, according to his family, who told the paper that he was diagnosed in 2021.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes an opening statement before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rayburn House Office Building July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The committee issued the subpoena to Mueller last month amid a slew of subpoenas seeking depositions from former Justice Department officials, among others. Mueller served as FBI director from 2001 to 2013.

"Because you were FBI Director during the time when Mr. Epstein was under investigation by the FBI, the Committee believes that you possess knowledge and information relevant to its investigation," committee chairman James Comer wrote in an Aug. 5 letter to Mueller, directing him to appear for deposition on Sept. 2.

The development comes as controversy has swirled around the Epstein files in recent months, following the Justice Department's issuing of the findings of an internal review, which found no "client list" or evidence that Epstein had blackmailed prominent figures. But the issue has spurred calls for greater transparency, while dividing President Trump's base.

Late last month, the administration released transcripts of a two-day interview with Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. And the House Oversight Committee plans to make some files it received from the DOJ related to Epstein public after redactions have been made.