Albert Brooks remembers his "oldest friend" Rob Reiner: "I'm still in that not believing it stage"

By Jennifer Earl
Comedian and actor Albert Brooks said he's still in shock over the death of one of his oldest and best friends, Rob Reiner.

"Rob was my oldest friend. It's that simple. He's the person that I've known the longest. I met him when I was 14 years old. So I'm still in that not believing it stage," he told CBS News in the upcoming special "CBS News: Rob Reiner - Scenes from a Life," airing Sunday. 

Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found fatally stabbed in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14, authorities said. Their son, Nick, has been charged with first-degree murder in their deaths.

Brooks said there are still moments he forgets his friend is gone.

"I know it happened, but, you know, I'm driving around and all of a sudden – I actually two days ago, I called his number," he recalled.

You can hear more from Brooks and others who knew Reiner in the one-hour special "CBS News: Rob Reiner - Scenes from a Life." It will be broadcast Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS, and will stream on Paramount+.  

