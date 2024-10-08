Riley Keough on emotional journey completing Lisa Marie Presley's memoir with the help of voice recordings

Graceland, Elvis Presley's famous home, serves as a central point in the memoir "From Here to the Great Unknown," which was released on Tuesday. The book, started by Lisa Marie Presley and completed by her daughter, Riley Keough, reflects on life at the iconic estate and the emotional impact of losing Elvis Presley.

Oprah Winfrey announced on Tuesday that "From Here to the Great Unknown" is her latest book club selection. Keough helped complete the memoir using her mother's voice recordings, which captured detailed stories about life at Graceland and the lasting effect of Elvis Presley's death.

"The first time that I played the tapes was incredibly emotional. And then once I was sort of used to it, it really depended on what she was talking about. Some of the tapes are really funny. Some of them are really touching. So it was a wild, you know, wild ride of emotion," Keough said.

Keough explained that her mother's memories of Graceland were filled with both joy and challenges.

"I think that it's interesting, because I think that reading the book, it does feel like a tragedy, but I think that it's really important for me to remember that there was so much joy and love and just wonderful times in our lives, and I think that she had experienced a lot of loss very early on in her life, and I think a lot of her life was dictated by that and by grief," she said.

In the memoir, Lisa Marie Presley also recounts humorous moments, including stories of her at 4 years old, driving a golf cart around Graceland and firing employees. "She was a little bit of a terror," Keough recalled with a smile.

Both Winfrey and Keough spoke about the lasting fascination with Elvis Presley's life and legacy. Thousands of fans still visit Graceland daily, with many deeply moved as they reflect on the impact of his music and life story. For Lisa Marie Presley, Graceland was a place of solace, where she often stayed in Elvis Presley's bedroom, listening to his music as she mourned his loss.

The memoir also highlights Lisa Marie Presley's personal struggles, particularly the grief she carried after the death of her father, and later her son, Ben.

The book's release on Tuesday comes as Winfrey traveled to Graceland for Keough's first major interview since her mother died last year, for "An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Marie, and Riley." It will premiere on CBS on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will be available for streaming on Paramount+.