Oprah sits down with Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, in exclusive special airing on CBS

Elvis Presley's firstborn granddaughter, Riley Keough, opens up to Oprah Winfrey about her late mother, Lisa Marie, and life in her famous family for an exclusive prime-time special on CBS and Paramount+.

"An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley," produced by Harpo Productions, airs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will stream live on Paramount+ for "Paramount+ with Showtime" subscribers, and will be available on-demand the next day for "Paramount+ Essentials" subscribers.

Winfrey traveled to Graceland Mansion in Memphis to sit down with Keough for her first in-depth interview since her mother, Lisa Marie, died last year. Before her death, Lisa Marie recorded hours of stories from her life for a memoir, "From Here to the Great Unknown," which Riley finished co-writing.

Riley Keough and Oprah Winfrey in a moment from "An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley," airing Oct. 8, 2024, on CBS and Paramount+ CBS

The special features never-before-seen family photos and home videos. It also includes some of Lisa Marie's personal audio recordings, some of which include memories of her father.

"I felt my father could change the weather. He was a god to me. A chosen human being," Lisa Marie writes in the book.

Keough, an Emmy-nominated actress and director, shares with Winfrey the highs, lows and pressures of being a Presley, and the deep, profound relationship she had with her mother.

The memoir, which will be released Oct. 8, is a stunning look inside one of the most legendary American families, detailing Lisa Marie's childhood, her father's shocking death, her marriages and her descent into addiction.