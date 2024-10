Riley Keough on writing Lisa Marie Presley's memoir, being selected for Oprah's Book Club In a "CBS Mornings" exclusive, Oprah Winfrey reveals "From Here to the Great Unknown" is her latest book club selection. The memoir, written by the late Lisa Marie Presley and finished by her daughter Riley Keough, reflects on life at Graceland and the impact of losing Elvis. Keough reflects on her mother's memories of Elvis, life at Graceland, and the lasting impact of his death.