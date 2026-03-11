Richard Kahn, Epstein's accountant and confidant, to testify to House committee today

An accountant who worked closely with Jeffrey Epstein for more than a decade and became an executor of Epstein's estate after his death will be questioned behind closed doors Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee.

Richard Kahn was one of Epstein's closest associates in his final years, managing his finances, investments and other minutiae, such as renovations on Epstein's private Caribbean island.

Kahn is the first of two executors of Epstein's estate expected to testify before the committee. The other, lawyer Darren Indyke, is scheduled to sit for questions on March 19. Epstein survivors have honed in on both men as critical cogs in the wealthy sex trafficker's complex finances and operations.

Documents released in lawsuits and among the Epstein files — millions of documents the Department of Justice released after Congress passed an act mandating it to do so — show a sophisticated and tangled web of businesses operated by the trio.

After Kahn and Indyke were subpoenaed in January, an attorney for the men, Daniel H. Weiner, said in a statement to CBS News that allegations against them are "false."

"It is worth emphasizing that not a single woman has ever accused either Mr. Indyke or Mr. Kahn of committing sexual abuse or witnessing sexual abuse, nor claimed at any time that she reported to them any allegation of Mr. Epstein's abuse," Weiner said. "Indyke and Kahn did not socialize with Mr. Epstein, and they have always rejected as categorically false any suggestion that they knowingly facilitated or assisted Mr. Epstein in his sexual abuse or trafficking of women, or that they were aware of Mr. Epstein's actions while they provided legal and accounting services to Mr. Epstein."

Kahn and Indyke recently settled a lawsuit alleging they facilitated sham marriages in which foreign-born victims married Americans whom Epstein abused, for immigration purposes.

Dozens of interconnected companies facilitated payments to victims, whose attorneys have said Kahn and Indyke were key figures in the management of those firms. Internal banking communications and personal emails included in the Justice Department's Epstein files show the pair kept close tabs on Epstein's finances.

Kahn's testimony is the latest in an ongoing procession of high-profile depositions of people with whom Epstein associated.

Former President Bill Clinton denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes during a Feb. 27 deposition. It was the first time a former president had been compelled to testify to Congress.

"I had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing," Clinton said.

His wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said she didn't know Epstein, and suggested President Trump be subjected to a similar interview, "answering questions under oath as should others who are prominently featured in the files."

Mr. Trump and Epstein were friends for years before a falling-out in the mid-2000s. The Epstein files include uncorroborated accusations by a woman against Mr. Trump, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Others who have testified in the committee's ongoing probe include billionaire Les Wexner and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Wexner, a former client of Epstein, claimed he was "duped by a world-class con man" and knew nothing of Epstein's crimes. Maxwell, perhaps Epstein's closest confidante, invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to answer questions during a virtual appearance before the committee.