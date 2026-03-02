Videos of Bill and Hillary Clinton's Epstein testimony released by House committee

Washington — The House Oversight Committee on Monday released video of last week's depositions with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as part of its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Hillary Clinton testified Thursday, while Bill Clinton appeared before the committee a day later.

The video of Bill Clinton's testimony is 4 hours and 33 minutes. Hillary Clinton's testimony is 4 hours and 35 minutes.

The depositions took place behind closed doors in Chappaqua, New York, the Clintons' hometown. It capped what Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the Republican chairman of the committee, described as a lengthy effort to secure testimony from the couple about their knowledge of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is in prison on sex trafficking charges.

Watch Bill Clinton's Epstein deposition

Watch Hillary Clinton's deposition

The Clintons have repeatedly said that they had no knowledge of Epstein or Maxwell's crimes. Both Clintons released their opening statements to the committee before their testimony.

The former secretary of state said in her statement that she "had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that."

She claimed the committee's actions have been "designed to protect one political party and one public official, rather than to seek truth and justice for the victims and survivors," a reference to Republicans and President Trump. She accused the committee of compelling her testimony "fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump's actions and cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers."

Bill Clinton testified that he "had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing."

"No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos. I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn't do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong," the former president said in his statement.

Transcripts of the depositions have yet to be released.

