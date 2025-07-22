Watch CBS News
Rich's Ice Cream bars recalled in 23 states due to potential listeria contamination

/ CBS News

Rich's Ice Cream is recalling 110,292 cases of frozen dessert products across 23 states due to potential listeria contamination, which can lead to serious illness.

The recall, which was first initiated in June, was recently updated to a Class II threat, meaning the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

According to federal heath officials, the products were distributed to Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. They were also sold in Nassau, Bahamas.

The FDA did not include any reported illness in the recall announcement, but did mark the status as "ongoing."

The following products, which are labeled with Lot #24351 through #25156, are included in the recall and should be disposed of: 

  • Chocolate Crunch Cake Bar
  • Strawberry Shortcake Bar
  • Rich Bar
  • Crumbled Cookie Bar
  • Orange Cream Bar
  • Fudge Frenzy Bar
  • Cotton Candy Twirl Bar
  • Savagely Sour BlueRaspberry Bar
  • Savagely Sour Cherry Bar
  • Cool Watermelon Bar 

Customers can visit the Rich's Ice Cream website for more information on product labels. 

Listeria infections are caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms can include headaches, fevers, changes in your mental status, difficulty walking and even seizures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that people may also experience a stiff neck and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue.

Some people are also at higher risk of severe cases, including those who are pregnant, newborns, adults 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems. 

