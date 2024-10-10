Colorado mine rescue underway for trapped visitors

A rescue effort is ongoing Thursday afternoon in Teller County at Colorado's Mollie Kathleen Mine. The tourist attraction which offers tours is located in Cripple Creek, and there are people inside the mine who are being rescued after an apparent equipment malfunction.

Emergency vehicles can be seen at the Mollie Kathleen Mine on Thursday aftneroon. CBS

There are approximately a dozen people inside the mine who are being rescued, according to the Divide Fire Protection District.

Gov. Jared Polis said he is directing state resources "to assist Teller County authorities with the ongoing Mollie Kathleen Mine rescue efforts."

"The state is assisting Teller County and sending resources to rescue those inside the mine," Polis said in a prepared statement. "We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation."

Authorities were planning to hold a news conference near the mine at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time to provide an update on the rescue.

About the gold mine tour

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine is located at 9388 Highway 67, which is about an hour west of Colorado Springs. It advertises itself on its website as the "Only Vertical Shaft Gold Mine Tour." Visitors on the tour descend 1,000 feet underground.