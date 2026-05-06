What's the required minimum distribution from a $250,000 retirement account?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Required minimum distributions apply to most retirement accounts, so it's important to know the rules beforehand. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Most people spend decades focused on one retirement goal: saving as much as possible. But at a certain point, the federal government steps in with a different agenda — and it has nothing to do with how much you've earned during your working years or how carefully you've planned for your retirement. Once you reach a specific age, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins dictating the terms of your own money, and, in particular, how much you withdraw each year from your retirement funds. And, if you aren't careful, the rules around mandatory withdrawals can upend even the most well-crafted financial strategies.

Part of the issue is that those mandatory withdrawals don't wait for the right market moment or a comfortable tax year to kick in. These federally required minimum distributions (RMDs) are triggered by reaching a certain age, not by any particular circumstance. And with numerous economic hurdles looming now, including interest rates still being elevated, stock market volatility persisting and inflation rising and continuing to shape household budgets, the timing of those withdrawals can have consequences that ripple far beyond a single account statement.

So, for retirees sitting on a $250,000 balance in a traditional IRA or 401(k), the question now isn't just limited to when the required withdrawals start. It's how much the IRS requires you to withdraw, and what happens if you get it wrong.

Speak to a financial advisor about how to optimize your retirement portfolio now.

What is the minimum you're required to withdraw on a $250,000 retirement account?

Required minimum distributions apply to most tax-deferred retirement accounts, including traditional IRAs and employer-sponsored plans like 401(k)s. Under current federal rules, retirees must generally begin taking RMDs at age 73. The annual withdrawal amount is determined using a straightforward formula based on your account balance and a life expectancy factor assigned by the IRS:

Account balance ÷ life expectancy factor = RMD

For a $250,000 account, the exact amount owed each year shifts with age. Using the IRS Uniform Lifetime Table, which applies to most account holders, here's what those numbers look like in practice:

Age 73: With a life expectancy factor of 26.5, a $250,000 balance would require a minimum withdrawal of roughly $9,434 per year.

With a life expectancy factor of 26.5, a $250,000 balance would require a minimum withdrawal of roughly $9,434 per year. Age 75: As the life expectancy factor decreases to 24.6, the required withdrawal rises to approximately $10,163 per year.

As the life expectancy factor decreases to 24.6, the required withdrawal rises to approximately $10,163 per year. Age 80: With a life expectancy factor of 20.2, the RMD increases to about $12,376 per year.

The upward trend is intentional. As the life expectancy factor shrinks with age, retirees are required to withdraw a larger share of their balance each year, even when markets are down or a smaller distribution would otherwise make financial sense.

The tax implications are equally important to understand. RMDs from traditional retirement accounts are generally counted as ordinary income. A larger-than-expected distribution could push a retiree into a higher tax bracket, increase the taxable portion of Social Security benefits or raise Medicare premium costs, outcomes that can erode the value of those withdrawals considerably.

Missing an RMD carries its own risks, however. Falling short of the required amount can result in a penalty of up to 25% of the amount that should have been withdrawn, which can be tricky for certain retirees managing multiple accounts. IRA distributions can often be aggregated across accounts, but 401(k) withdrawals typically must be taken from each plan separately, adding complexity and reinforcing the case for advanced planning.

Learn how gold and other precious metals can help you diversify your portfolio here.

What investments should retirees consider in today's landscape?

Managing RMDs is only one piece of the retirement puzzle. How retirees position the money that remains can be just as consequential as the withdrawals themselves. Here are a few options worth considering:

The bottom line

Required minimum distributions are an unavoidable reality for anyone holding funds in a traditional IRA or 401(k). For a $250,000 account, those obligations range from roughly $9,400 at age 73 to more than $12,300 by age 80 — climbing each year regardless of market conditions. But managing what the IRS requires is only part of the equation. How retirees invest what remains matters just as much, and the right mix will look different for everyone.