A $75,000 deposit into a top savings account can still generate a substantial return for savers who act now. MERTEREN/merteren/Getty Images

If you have $75,000 currently sitting in a savings account, you likely have plenty of options to leverage those funds further. You can invest it in stocks, for example, or real estate. You can split it among both and even potentially add a portfolio protector by getting started with some gold or silver. But in today's unpredictable economy, in which inflation just surged and interest rates remain high, you may understandably be looking for a more traditional home for your money. And, if you can earn a big return on it, that will be an added incentive. Fortunately, right now, there are still multiple viable account types that can help do just that.

A certificate of deposit (CD) account, with a high, fixed interest rate, is one type to consider. But savers shouldn't rush to lock their money in one without also exploring the interest-earning capabilities a high-yield savings and money market account can also provide. And that could be substantial with a deposit size as large as $75,000. To better understand the value each account offers now, it helps to crunch the interest-earning potential of each. Below, we'll do the math.

Start earning more interest on your money with a CD account now.

$75,000 CD vs. $75,000 high-yield savings account vs. $75,000 money market account: Which will earn the most interest now?

High-yield savings and money market accounts both have variable interest rates that will adjust to market conditions. Some speculation will be required when calculating the long-term interest earnings with these accounts. The math will be easy to complete with a CD account, however, as the fixed rate will allow you to determine exactly how much you'll earn once the account matures.

Here's how much interest each account can earn with a $75,000 deposit now, assuming the variable rates hold steady and that no early withdrawal penalties are issued against the CD:

$75,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $720.79

$720.79 $75,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after three months: $744.47

$744.47 $75,000 money market account at 3.90% after three months: $720.79

$720.79 Most profitable account: The high-yield savings account

$75,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $1,522.06

$1,522.06 $75,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after six months: $1,496.32

$1,496.32 $75,000 money market account at 3.90% after six months: $1,448.51

$1,448.51 Most profitable account: The CD account

$75,000 9-month CD at 4.05%: $2,266.78

$2,266.78 $75,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after nine months: $2,255.64

$2,255.64 $75,000 money market account at 3.90% after nine months: $2,183.23

$2,183.23 Most profitable account: The CD account

While the interest earnings of each account type will be similar over the next three, six and nine months, they won't be identical. A CD is more profitable in two of these three situations, and that interest is guaranteed, unlike the other accounts outlined above.

At the same time, if interest rates rise over the next nine months, the interest you can earn with a high-yield savings or money market account will likely rise, too. The CD rate will remain the same. Weigh all three types carefully before getting started, and if you choose a CD, be confident in your ability to keep the money frozen for the full term, as an early withdrawal fee levied against an account of this size could be substantial.

Learn more about your top savings account options online today.

The bottom line

Savers can earn between $720 and $2,260, approximately, by depositing $75,000 into a CD, high-yield savings or money market account right now. That said, the interest earnings with the variable rate accounts can and will change, especially over an extended period. But the volatility with those accounts will still pale in comparison to many investment options now. So, if you want to keep your principal, grow the interest and accomplish both with peace of mind, all three of these accounts offer viable ways to do just that.